Did Big Sean Just Majorly Shade Ex Naya Rivera After Domestic Battery Arrest?

Hours after his fiancée Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, the actress' famous ex Big Sean seemed to shade her on Twitter.
On Saturday night, the former Glee star was arrested following an alleged altercation with her on-again/off-again husband of three years Ryan Dorsey in West Virginia.
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brian Humphreys told E! News that a police deputy responded to a call about a domestic violence complaint at a residence in Chesapeake, West Virginia on Saturday and talked to Dorsey, who said Rivera struck him in the head and face. The officer saw minor injuries consistent with Dorsey's statement. Rivera's husband also showed deputies a video made during the incident, which also supported his account of the incident, the spokesperson said.
While Rivera has not commented, Big Sean may have.
Just before midnight, Big Sean, who previously dated Ariana Grande and is now dating Jhené Aiko, seemed to respond to the news majorly dissing his troubled ex on Twitter. He tweeted a video of a little girl saying a phrase to the camera (which may be offensive to some): "I told y’all n-----. I told y’all n-----. Y’all thought I was playing, but I told y’all n-----."
While Big Sean did not tag or specifically say this was about Naya, Internet users were quick to infer that the words were directed at Naya, posting memes and comments about the actress. The video has over 30K retweets and 66K Likes.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Rivera dated the rapper in the spring of 2013. A mere six months later the duo, who met on Twitter, announced their engagement in October 2013.
Despite Naya's sizable rock, they called off their engagement in April 2014. At the time there were rumors that Big Sean had cheated.
"After careful thought and much consideration, Sean has made the difficult decision to call the wedding off," a rep for Big Sean told E! News on April 9, 2014. "The recent rumors and accusations reported by so-called or fake sources are simply untrue.
"Sean wishes Naya nothing but the best and it is still his hope that they can continue to work through their issues privately. We will not be commenting again on this matter."
Despite their well-meaning statement at the time, the split hasn't been quite so amicable. The two have certainly had some bitter comments about the other...
In her memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, Rivera claimed that she found out she was no longer getting married from the Internet.
After their engagement ended, the hip hop star released the single "I Don't F--k With You."
While it was never confirmed that the song was about his ex, the lyrics were pretty brutal: "I don't give a f--k about you or anything that you do / I saw you got a new man I see you taking the pic / I see you post it up thinking that it's making me sick / I see you calling up Imma answer that s--t like 'I don't f--k with you'"
The lyrics continue, "And every day I wake up celebrating s--t—why? / ‘Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy bitch."
While it's not specified that that the new Twitter video is a comment on Naya's arrest, it's a safe assumption that it might be.
