Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti Is Engaged

by Corinne Heller

We were introduced to this new Grey's Anatomy hottie just two years ago and he's already set to be officially off the market!

Italian-Canadian actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca, proposed to his girlfriend Nichole on Saturday over Thanksgiving weekend.

"She said yes..." he wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of the two kissing. "I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn't rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you."

He then repeated his comments in Italian, writing, "Mi ha detto di sì... Sono veramente fortunato. E non vorrei caminare giù la strada della vita con nessun altro che te. Ti amo. Grazie."

Nichole, a makeup artist, shared the same photo as well as another pic of the two on her Instagram page. She also posted a photo of her engagement ring—which appears to be a radiant-cut diamond halo with an eternity band.

"Yesterday my best friend asked me to marry him in the most romantic way, a day reliving our love," she wrote. "We are thrilled. I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else. I love you baby and can't wait to be your wife...This man has showed me what true love is. What a dream come true, pinch me."

She also posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of a room and wooden deck containing hundreds of red rose petals from his proposal.

"I'm sweeping up all the rose petals from yesterday," she said. "It all feels like such a dream come true. My best friend asked me to marry him and we couldn't be happier."

