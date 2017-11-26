Grey's Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti Is Engaged

We were introduced to this new Grey's Anatomy hottie just two years ago and he's already set to be officially off the market!

Italian-Canadian actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca, proposed to his girlfriend Nichole on Saturday over Thanksgiving weekend.

"She said yes..." he wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of the two kissing. "I am truly one lucky guy, and I wouldn't rather be walking down this crazy road of life with anyone else. I love you. Thank you."

He then repeated his comments in Italian, writing, "Mi ha detto di sì... Sono veramente fortunato. E non vorrei caminare giù la strada della vita con nessun altro che te. Ti amo. Grazie."