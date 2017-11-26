Kylie Jenner Cuddles Friend's Baby Girl in Snapchat Video

Practicing for the future, Kylie Jenner?

On Saturday, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star offered fans a glimpse of what her Snapchat videos might look like regularly one day when she posted a clip of her cuddling her friend Yris Palmer's baby girl Ayla, dressed in pink, while playing games and completing puzzles with friends at home. In another pic, a pink and white baby bottle is shown.

The images were posted two months after multiple reports said she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child. She and her family have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Kylie's got a way with babies; she has occasionally been photographed cuddling her niece Dream Kardashian, her brother Rob Kardashian's now-1-year-old daughter.