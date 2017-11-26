Kaia Gerber Doesn't "See the Resemblance" to Mom Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber is her mini-me, but she claims she doesn't see it...or she may be kidding.

The press and fans often deem the 16-year-old model to be the spitting image of her mom, one of the world's first supermodels.

Yet on Saturday, she posted on Instagram a couple of photos of the two together, writing, "I just don't see the resemblance."

Kaia is one of 51-year-old Cindy and 55-year-old husband Rande Gerber's two children. They are also parents to 18-year-old Presley Gerber, who is also a model.