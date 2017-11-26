Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Wear Color-Coordinated Outfits on Date Night

Could they be any more perfect for each other?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stepped out for date night in Beverly Hills on Saturday and wore color-coordinated outfits. The singer sported a white and black plaid button-down shirt, paired with gray jeans and a black jacket. His wife wore a silk cream ruffled top with a boy, paired with a red blazer and gray paid cropped pants. The two were seen leaving the upscale seafood restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills via the backdoor and heading to their car.

The two stepped out two days after celebrating Thanksgiving with their loved ones, including 2 and 1/2-year-old son Silas.