Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic Battery After Allegedly Assaulting Husband Ryan Dorsey

Former Glee star Naya Rivera has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her husband of three years, Ryan Dorsey.
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brian Humphreys told E! News that a police deputy responded to a call about a domestic violence complaint at a residence in Chesapeake, West Virginia on Saturday and talked to Dorsey, who said Rivera struck him in the head and face. The officer saw minor injuries consistent with Dorsey's statement. Rivera's husband also showed deputies a video made during the incident, which also supported his account of the incident, the spokesperson said. Rivera has not commented.
CNN quoted a criminal complaint as saying that Dorsey told officers that Rivera hit him in the head and on the bottom lip while they were taking their 2-year-old son Josey for a walk down a street. The sheriff's office said in a statement to E! News that the two were arguing over their child.
The actress was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. She was arraigned in court and then released on bond. E! News has reached out to a rep for the actress, who starred as Santana Lopez on the hit FOX series from 2009-2015.
The sheriff's office statement added that Dorsey did not require medical attention.
Kanawha County Sheriff's Office
WCHS-TV reporter Kalea Gunderson shared a video of the arraignment on Twitter, which showed the teary actress in front of a judge.
"You have been charged with a misdemeanor domestic battery," said the judge. "Do you know what you have been charged with?"
"Yes, your honor," the star said quietly.
According to Kalea's following tweets, "Criminal complaint states Rivera's husband Ryan Dorsey told police she struck him in the head and bottom lip when they were on a walk with their child."
The reporter then tweeted that Naya was released on bond and picked up by her father-in-law.
CNN reported that during her brief court appearance, Rivera said she plans to hire an attorney.
If convicted, she could be sentenced to a maximum of a year in prison and a fine of up to $500.
Glee actress Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery charge. Full story on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU pic.twitter.com/YqlflJ23T6— Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017
Criminal complaint states Rivera's husband Ryan Dorsey told police she struck him in the head and bottom lip when they were on a walk with their child. She is charged with domestic battery. FULL STORY on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU shortly.— Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017
Last month, E! News can confirmed the 30-year-old former Glee star was no longer moving forward with her divorce from Dorsey, who is from West Virginia. She filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork, which she originally filed in November of 2016.
On Thanksgiving day, the actress posted a smiling and happy photo of the couple's son.
The photo is tagged with Dorsey's name and captioned, "Josey is the cuteeeest!! #joseyhollisdorsey #nayarivera #ryandorsey #thanksgiving."
At the time of the reconciliation news, a source told E! News, "She is back together with Ryan Dorsey. They want to make it work for the sake of their son."
Meanwhile, Rivera dated the Pitch actor before breaking up and getting engaged to Big Sean in 2013.
However, when the rapper called off the wedding a year later, she immediately reunited with Dorsey. They got married three months after getting back together, tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Mexico in July 2014.