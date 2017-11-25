Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Kenzo

From pics of hands, little toes or tops of heads, celebs are masters are showing off their newborn babies at the same time as not revealing too much of their precious cargo—and Eniko Parrish is certainly an expert at that and then some.
On Saturday, Eniko gave fans a first glimpse at her newborn son Kenzo (or at least the top of his head) and also highlighted how much she's snapped back from giving birth just days earlier with a sweet Instagram post.
Along with the baby pic, which featured a protective pup at her feet, Eniko wrote, "A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!"
Just six days ago, Eniko posted a photo of her about-to-pop baby bump.
dear kenzo,?? you?re now 40 weeks, and 3 days past your due date! i know you?re quite comfy and warm in there..but it?s time! ?? even though we don?t have any control over when you decide to make your debut we just want u to know that we are ready for you any day now baby boy, it?s time to meet your parents! We love you.. ????? #SpeakitintoExistence ? #AllOnGodsTiming #HappySunday????
Earlier this week, Eniko and the Jumanji star welcomed their first child together. Kenzo joinsed big sister Heaven, 12, and brother Hendrix, 10, Kevin's children from a previous marriage.
"God is truly amazing....Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ....He is Healthy & already smiling," Kevin tweeted earlier this week. "Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts." On Instagram, he added, "God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts"
Kevin and Eniko took to Instagram this past Mother's Day to announce that they are expecting their first baby together. They revealed their upcoming son's name and celebrated at a lavish Lion King-themed baby shower at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu in September.
The couple frequently posts on social media, so it's probably a matter of time before we get to see more of the wee one.
But check out the couple's little guy (at least what you can see of him) and some of the other secretive celeb parents who posted baby news to the masses, while keeping their newborn's face under wraps...
On Nov. 25, 2017, Kevin Hart's wife wrote, "A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!"
On Nov. 21, 2017, the 10 Things I Hate About You star wrote, "Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. 'Hello, World!'"
Almost three years ago, on Dec. 21, 2014, Kourt posted a photo of her youngest's hand and wrote, "Madly in love with my little Reign Aston Disick."
On March 27, 2017, the wife of Jared Padalecki posted the top of her baby girl's head and wrote ",Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!!"
On May 14, 2015, Blake Lively's main man wrote, "Thumb wrestling isn't always fair. Curiously, my hand is the small one."
On July 3, 2013, Busy posted a side shot of the baby's face and wrote, "So this happened..."
On April 23, 2014, Olivia posted a photo of her son's ear and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I'm the building)."
