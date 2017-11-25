Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Kenzo

From pics of hands, little toes or tops of heads, celebs are masters are showing off their newborn babies at the same time as not revealing too much of their precious cargo—and Eniko Parrish is certainly an expert at that and then some.

On Saturday, Eniko gave fans a first glimpse at her newborn son Kenzo (or at least the top of his head) and also highlighted how much she's snapped back from giving birth just days earlier with a sweet Instagram post.

Along with the baby pic, which featured a protective pup at her feet, Eniko wrote, "A love like no other! Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!"

Just six days ago, Eniko posted a photo of her about-to-pop baby bump.