Jennifer Lawrence Meets Real Housewives' Lisa Rinna and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Jennifer Lawrence remains the cutest fan ever.
The Oscar winner, a big fan of The Real Housewives shows, got to meet Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna at a restaurant on Friday evening. The actress posted an adorable video of the actress' meeting, shot by her 16-year-old daughter Amelia Gray. It shows Jennifer grinning from ear-to-ear and taking a selfie of her and Rinna with her phone. The two also shared a hug. Both looked very emotional.
"My new best friend forever," Lisa wrote.
"This is iconic," Amelia wrote. "Jennifer Lawrence looks like she's seen a ghost. I'm Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In."
Jennifer had talked about her love for The Real Housewives shows on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September.
She said that she and her friends play a drinking game while watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in which they drink any time Rinna says her husband Harry Hamlin's full name.
Jennifer is also a big fan of another hit reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Earlier this month, the actress guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! and interviewed Kim Kardashian. The two had met before in New York and Jennifer has also dined at the reality star's mother Kris Jenner's home near Los Angeles.
Jennifer called it "the best night of my life," adding, "I drank five martinis and wound up naked in her closet—I'm dead serious!"