Jennifer Lawrence Meets Real Housewives' Lisa Rinna and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Jennifer Lawrence remains the cutest fan ever.

The Oscar winner, a big fan of The Real Housewives shows, got to meet Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna at a restaurant on Friday evening. The actress posted an adorable video of the actress' meeting, shot by her 16-year-old daughter Amelia Gray. It shows Jennifer grinning from ear-to-ear and taking a selfie of her and Rinna with her phone. The two also shared a hug. Both looked very emotional.

"My new best friend forever," Lisa wrote.

"This is iconic," Amelia wrote. "Jennifer Lawrence looks like she's seen a ghost. I'm Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In."