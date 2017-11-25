Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Go Camping on Black Friday

Could they be any cuter?

No waiting in line at Target for these two; Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, and Brooklyn Beckham, 18, spent Black Friday camping near Santa Barbara, California.

The Kick-Ass actress posted on her Instagram page a photo of her "little camper boy," dressed in a black T-shirt that reads "Hard Time Don't Last, Truckers Do" and a red wool cap. She also posted images of a s'more and a video of Brooklyn playing Cornhole.

On the way to their campsite, the two dined at the Summerland Beach Cafe in Summerland, California. They shared a pitcher of iced tea and he ate a sandwich and curly fries.

On Saturday morning, Chloë shared a photo of the two in bed in their cozy cabin.