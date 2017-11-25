Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Take Acting Break and Milk Goats on a Farm

Jennifer Lawrence wants to take an acting hiatus and return to her country roots.

The Oscar winner, who grew up on a horse farm in Louisville, Kentucky, says she plans on taking some time off, saying, "I want to get a farm" and "I want to be, like, milking goats."

Lawrence made her comments to ELLE in an interview published in the magazine's November 2017 issue and online on Saturday.

Suffice to say, the actress—one of the highest-paid in the world, has been busy, acting continuously since 2006. For the past seven years, she has filmed an average of three movies a year.