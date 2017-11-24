Miss Universe 2017 Contestants Model Bikinis in Preliminary Competition

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Here's Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Speculation Is in Overdrive

Aaron Carter, Charo, Thanksgiving

Aaron Carter Looks Healthy as He Spends Thanksgiving Volunteering for Less Fortunate

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump at Royal Variety Performance With Prince William

It's almost time for a new Miss Universe to be crowned! 

Over 90 beauty queens from around the world have gathered in Las Vegas to compete for the ultra-coveted title, and plenty of preliminary competitions are well underway before Sunday's main event. 

As always, the swimsuit competition draws plenty of attention to the contestants' impressive physiques and flair for stylish bikinis. It's no different this time around, with frontrunners including Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp, Miss USA Kára McCullough, Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and more vying for the top spot

Miss Universe 2017 Swimsuit Competition

E! News recently caught up with Miss USA as she geared up for yet another moment in the spotlight. "I'm a little bit of everything. I'm nervous, I'm excited," Kàra admitted. "I'm just in this area of euphoria right now because I'm still in shock that I get to represent USA at the Miss Universe competition."

Check out the absolutely stunning (and talented!) Miss Universe 2017 hopefuls below!

Miss USA, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss USA

Kára McCullough

Miss Argentina, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Argentina

Stefanía Incandela

Miss Australia, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Australia

Olivia Rogers

Article continues below

Miss Bahamas, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Bahamas

Yasmin Cooke

Miss Brazil, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Brazil

Monalysa Alcântara

Miss Bulgaria, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Bulgaria

Nikoleta Todorova

Article continues below

Miss Cambodia, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Cambodia

By Sotheary

Miss Canada, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Canada

Lauren Howe

Miss China, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss China

Roxette Qiu

Article continues below

Miss Costa Rica, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Costa Rica

Elena Correa

Miss France, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss France

Alicia Aylies

Miss Germany, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Germany

Sophia Koch

Article continues below

Miss Great Britain, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Great Britain

Anna Burdzy

Miss Guyana, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Guyana

Rafieya Husain

Miss Honduras, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Honduras

April Tobie

Article continues below

Miss Iceland, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Iceland

Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir

Miss India, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss India

Shraddha Shashidhar

Miss Indonesia, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Indonesia

Bunga Jelitha

Article continues below

Miss Israel, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Israel

Adar Gandelsman

Miss Jamaica, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Jamaica

Davina Bennett

Miss Korea, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Korea

Cho SeWhee

Article continues below

Miss Lebanon, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Lebanon

Jana Sader

Miss Malaysia, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Malaysia

Samantha James

Miss Mexico, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Mexico

Denise Franco

Article continues below

Miss Nicaragua, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Nicaragua

Berenice Quezada

Miss Nigeria, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Nigeria

Stephanie Agbasi

Miss Panama, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Panama

Laura de Sanctis

Article continues below

Miss Philippines, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Philippines

Rachel Peters

Miss Poland, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Poland

Katarzyna Włodarek

Miss Romania, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Romania

Iona Mihalache

Article continues below

Miss Russia, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Russia

Kseniya Alexandrova

Miss Saint Lucia, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Saint Lucia

Louise Victor

Miss Slovenia, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Slovenia

Emina Ekic

Article continues below

Miss South Africa, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss South Africa

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Miss Sweden, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Sweden

Frida Fornander

Miss Tanzania, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Tanzania

Lilian Ericaah

Article continues below

Miss Thailand, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Thailand

Maria Poonlertrlarp

Miss Trinidad & Tobago, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Trinidad & Tobago

Yvonne Clarke

Miss Uruguay, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Uruguay

Marisol Acosta

Article continues below

Miss Vietnam, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Vietnam

Loan Nguyen

Miss Zambia, Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Zambia

Isabel Chikoti

This year's Miss Universe pageant will be hosted by Steve Harvey alongside supermodel Ashley Graham, who will interact with contestants backstage. Both Fergie and Rachel Platten have been tapped as performers. 

The competition features judges Jay ManuelRoss Mathews and Pia Wurtzbach, anairs Sunday night at 7 p.m. only on Fox.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beauty Pageants , VG , Bikinis , Hot Bods , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.