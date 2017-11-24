Kate Middleton Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump at Royal Variety Performance With Prince William

Yui Mok/PA Wire
Kate Middleton looked beautiful in blue on Friday evening.
The expecting Duchess of Cambridge showed off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous light blue embellished dress, designed by Jenny Packham, while attending the Royal Variety Performance in London. Middleton was accompanied to the event, held at the Palladium Theatre, by her husband, Prince William.
In pictures from Friday evening's event, Middleton, who is expecting her third child with William in April 2018, can be seen sporting a small baby bump.
EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images
It was announced that the royal couple is expecting their third child back in September with an announcement from Kensington Palace.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," the statement read. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."
The palace also revealed that Middleton was suffering from acute morning sickness at the time.
William and Kate were delayed arriving to the event Friday evening, reportedly due to an incident around Oxford Street where police "received reports of shots being fired," according to BBC. After arriving on the scene, officers found no evidence of gunfire.