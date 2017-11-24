Kate Middleton Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump at Royal Variety Performance With Prince William

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Here's Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Speculation Is in Overdrive

Aaron Carter, Charo, Thanksgiving

Aaron Carter Looks Healthy as He Spends Thanksgiving Volunteering for Less Fortunate

Miss Universe 2017, bikini, swimsuit competition

Miss Universe 2017 Contestants Model Bikinis in Preliminary Competition

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Variety Performance

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Kate Middleton looked beautiful in blue on Friday evening.

The expecting Duchess of Cambridge showed off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous light blue embellished dress, designed by Jenny Packham, while attending the Royal Variety Performance in London. Middleton was accompanied to the event, held at the Palladium Theatre, by her husband, Prince William.

In pictures from Friday evening's event, Middleton, who is expecting her third child with William in April 2018, can be seen sporting a small baby bump.

Kate Middleton Announces Due Date for Baby No. 3

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Variety Performance

EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images

It was announced that the royal couple is expecting their third child back in September with an announcement from Kensington Palace.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," the statement read. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

The palace also revealed that Middleton was suffering from acute morning sickness at the time.

William and Kate were delayed arriving to the event Friday evening, reportedly due to an incident around Oxford Street where police "received reports of shots being fired," according to BBC. After arriving on the scene, officers found no evidence of gunfire.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Pregnancies , Apple News , Royals , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.