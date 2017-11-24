Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Tweets About "Rough" Thanksgiving Without Catelynn Lowell

Tyler Baltierra took to Twitter on Thanksgiving to talk about his "beautiful" wife Catelynn Lowell.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn shared with her followers last week that she was seeking professional treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast," she tweeted. Additionally, Catelynn posted a picture of a tattoo, which said, "My story isn't over yet."

On Thanksgiving day, Tyler took to Twitter and said it would be a "rough" holiday without Catelynn.