Kylie Jenner Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner for Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Family Members

Kylie Jenner hosted Thanksgiving at her house again this year.



The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who also hosted family Thanksgiving last year, posted photos and videos on Snapchat showing all the yummy food and treats at her house on Thursday. Kylie showed her followers the gorgeous table settings for their holiday meal, writing "Thanksgiving at Kylie's."

Kris Jenner was in attendance at the celebration and appeared in a video posted to Kylie's Snapchat. It also sounds like Kim Kardashian was at Kylie's, she can be heard taking in the background of the same video.



Rob Kardashian was also in attendance at the celebration, he can be heard talking in one of Kylie's Snapchat videos and she tells him, "Shut up, Rob."