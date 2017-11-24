Alexander Skarsgård Thanks Hospital Staff Who "Saved My Life" in Bloody Instagram Post

Thanksgiving injury?

Alexander Skarsgard was in the hospital this week, according to his latest Instagram post. The 41-year-old actor posted a bloody picture of his hand on social media Thursday. In the Instagram post, Skarsgård thanked the nurse and doctor in Lachute, Quebec who "saved my life" with their "swift and heroic action" and revealed he had to get stitches.

"Today I give thanks to nurse Rosalie and doctor Taleb at the local hospital in Lachute, Quebec. Their swift and heroic action saved my life. #snitchesgetstitches," he captioned the bloody hand picture.

In response to his post, fans are commenting on the picture wishing him a "speedy recovery." And it sounds like he's going to be just fine!

Skarsgård is currently in Canada filming his latest movie, The Hummingbird Project, which he co-stars alongside Salma Hayek and Jesse Eisenberg.

Last month, the actor sparked a social media frenzy after he showed off his new bald hairdo, which is thought to be for his role in the film, on the red carpet at the Louis Vuitton's Volez, Voguez, Voyagez Exhibition Opening in New York City.

