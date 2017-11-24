Alexander Skarsgård Thanks Hospital Staff Who "Saved My Life" in Bloody Instagram Post

Thanksgiving injury?

Alexander Skarsgard was in the hospital this week, according to his latest Instagram post. The 41-year-old actor posted a bloody picture of his hand on social media Thursday. In the Instagram post, Skarsgård thanked the nurse and doctor in Lachute, Quebec who "saved my life" with their "swift and heroic action" and revealed he had to get stitches.

"Today I give thanks to nurse Rosalie and doctor Taleb at the local hospital in Lachute, Quebec. Their swift and heroic action saved my life. #snitchesgetstitches," he captioned the bloody hand picture.