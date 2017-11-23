Chewbacca Smacks a Porg in Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes of the Movie

BB-8 was the scene-stealer in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the droid felt like a distant memory the moment a porg popped up in the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Lucasfilm aired a new 15-second TV spot during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC Thursday. Though it didn't reveal any major plot points, given its compact time constraints, it did show Chewbacca smacking a porg while piloting the Millennium Falcon—and fans loved it.

Directed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters Dec. 15.

The ensemble cast includes Kenny Baker (R2-D2), John Boyega (Finn), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Benicio Del Toro ("D.J."), Laura Dern (Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico).

Before its release, go behind the scenes of the blockbuster production: