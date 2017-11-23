Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey Bring Magic to Disney's Holiday Special

Thanksgiving isn't over yet, but the holiday season has already begun.

Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey are co-hosting The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, a two-hour special premiering Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. "I'm really excited because Nick Lachey is my co-host this year, and he's so fun. I think he has a wide range of fans, because of obviously where he came from with 98 Degrees, and he was just on Dancing With the Stars, so we have that connection," Hough said before taping the show. "And of course we wanted to do a really fun opening number again this year, so we're dancing, we're singing. We really just wanted to have great energy and a good chemistry. And so far, so good!"

Hough and Lachey are joining co-host Jesse Palmer to kick things off with a number of musical performances, character appearances and a castle lighting spectacular from Disney Parks around the world, set in Anaheim, Calif.; Hong Kong; Lake Buena Vista, Fla.; Paris; and Shanghai.

"What people at home are going to see is what they would expect to see—a spectacular opening number for a spectacular special in a way only Disney can pull off," Lachey said while promoting the special. "It's in front of one of the most iconic backdrops in the world. The castle is lit up for Christmas. You've got pyro, you've got fireworks, you've got confetti, you've got dancers, you've got reindeers, you've got all the characters. It's almost sensory overload, but in the best possible way. It's a lot of fun to put together, and obviously a lot of fun to be a part of."

He joked, "I'm just doing my best not to screw up and cause the whole thing to come undone."

Before it airs, check out a sneak peek of this year's performers: