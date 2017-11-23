Gael García Bernal Talks About Creating Coco: "It's a Beautiful Movie"

Coco is finally here!
Disney-Pixar's newest film is ready to take the US by storm and if its success in Mexico is any indication of things to come, this will be a huge hit.
Ahead of its debut in the states, Coco broke records in Mexico as the No. 1 film of all time in local currency.
The film's all-star cast features the voices of Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Edward James Olmos, Anthony Gonzalez and Alanna Ubach.
"It was a collaborative process to create Hector because you try out things and you get the directions through the script, through the scenes that you're doing and you play around with them and they start to build the character," Bernal explains, "and you start to animate the character and you start to build this collaborative process that ends up with this amazing character."
Disney
"They were very supportive in explaining the rigorous process in doing a film for Pixar because they make a great investigation, a big development on each film and they make really good movies," the Mozart in the Jungle star says. "They were really good about inviting into this adventure and adventure. You feel really privileged because you feel that the wave is already on and you were invited to surf. It's incredible."
The movie is set around 12-year-old Miguel, who lives in the small, fictional Mexican village of Santa Cecilia. The young boy dreams of becoming a musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz, a popular singer-songwriter and film star. However, because Miguel's great-great-grandfather left his family to achieve his musical dreams, his family has banned music for generations.
Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the astonishing and vivid Land of the Dead.
"First of all, it's a really good movie. It is incredibly good, it's very solid on all levels, I mean I think it's a beautiful movie from an argumentative, philosophical side to a very formal film-making description. It's a really good movie," Bernal says. "I think that's what makes it special, the fact that it's so good."
