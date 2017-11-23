98 Degrees Bring Nostalgia to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017 brought the '90s nostalgia!
Famed boy band 98 Degrees recently reunited for a new holiday album, Let It Snow, some 20 years after they first formed, and gave fans a teaser from it at the event. Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons performed a new song, "Season of Love," on top of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas advent calendar float.
"You were a boy band. Are you now a man band?" Al Roker asked the group on NBC's Today show.
"We're a gramps band," said Drew. "Twenty years later, we're like the old man band."
"We still got it," Justin added.
"We still got the moves," Jeff said.
The 98 Degrees guys had performed on Good Morning America the day before.
They have reunited a few time over the past few years. In 2012, they performed at the Mixtape Festival in Pennsylvania and on the Today Show. In 2013, they released 2.0, their first studio album in 13 years, toured with New Kids On The Block and Boyz II Men and also reunited on NBC's The Sing-Off, which Nick hosts. In 2016, 98 Degrees embarked on their first headlining tour in 15 years, along with supporting acts O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and Dream.
You?re lying if you say a little piece of the 90?s you didn?t come back to life when you saw 98 Degrees on the Macy?s Thanksgiving Day parade.— Jake Tomlin (@JakeT722) November 23, 2017
Mark Sagliocco/WireImage
Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons reunite!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The singers appear on their float.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Top Chef host waves at the crowd.
BACKGRID
The singer appears in a pre-taped performance.
Noam Galai/WireImage
The singers appear on the Girl Scouts' G.I.R.L. Agenda float to sing the "Stand Up For Something" from the 2017 film Marshall.
Noam Galai/WireImage
The Tonight Show host points at the crowd.
Slaven Vlasic/NHLI via Getty Images
The rapper gives the crowd a thumb's up.
Noam Galai/WireImage
The star showcases a leopard-print look.
Noam Galai/WireImage
The American Idol alum also showcases a leopard-print look.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The singer is all smiles.
Noam Galai/WireImage
The singer performs for the crowd.
Mark Sagliocco/WireImage
The country star smiles at the crowd.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
A scene from the parade.
Paul Warner/Getty Images
Where's Miss Piggy?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The Grinch Who Stole Christmas steals the show at the parade.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Saban Brands
Fingers crossed Stranger Things hottie Dacre Montgomery, who played the character in the 2017 movie, isn't too far away.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Can't have a parade without Pikachu.
Speaking of '90s nostalgia, Wyclef Jean also performed, while a pre-taped performance from Gwen Stefani singing "White Christmas" was screened during NBC's broadcast of the parade.
Other musical acts included American Idol alum Lauren Alaina, Andra Day and Common.