See Meghan McCain's Gorgeous Wedding Dress

Meghan McCain Talks First Day as Cohost on "The View"

See photos of Meghan and other celebrity brides in their wedding dresses over the years.

"Love these two so much. Congrats, it was such a magical night," said Cupp.

Fellow guest and conservative commentator and columnist S.E. Cupp also shared photos from the wedding on Instagram.

"Yaaaaaaas! Congrats to @meghanmccain & @btdomenech not only on their everlasting love but also for throwing one hell of a party!!!" Timpf wrote .

"Had the great pleasure of watching this one get hitched last night," Swatek wrote . "My friend @meghanmccain & @btdomenech, it was a fine day, indeed."

Guests Barret Swatek , who starred on shows like star of Awkward. and 7th Heaven, and Katherine Timpf , Meghan's former Fox News colleague, posted on Instagram pics with the bride, standing against the Betsy Ross American flag backdrop.

The co-host of The View and daughter of Senator John McCain wore a lace ivory gown with an embroidered, sparkling bodice and mermaid skirt.

Meghan McCain looked gorgeous at her wedding to The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech in Arizona on Tuesday.

Instagram



Twitter



Omarosa The Apprentice villain and White House aide appears at her wedding to John Allen Newman at Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C.

Instagram



Sofia Vergara For her wedding to Joe Manganiello, the Modern Family actress wore a Zuhair Murad Couture dress. Complete with a hand-embroidered bodice, it featured 11 pounds of sequins and 6 pounds of pearls. The dress required 32 people to complete the design, taking them a total of 1,657 hours. Vergara accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

Matt Agudo/INFphoto.com



Hilary Rhoda The model wore this Carolina Herrera gown with Chopard jewels at her wedding to former NHL star Sean Avery.

Instagram/Christian Oth Studio



Allison Williams The designers at Oscar de la Renta sure know how to craft an unforgettable wedding gown!

Premiere/CPR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES



Erika Christensen The Parenthood looked gorgeous in a sleeveless, white mesh, mermaid-style wedding gown with floral embellishments and a long, solid train when she married fiancé and cyclist Cole Maness on Sept. 5, 2015.

www.aprilbellephotos.com



Gabrielle Union With her first wedding anniversary fast approaching, the actress finally revealed candids of her breathtaking Dennis Basso gown for the first time.

Instagram



Kate Grigorieva The newly minted Victoria's Secret Angel wore a delicate Zac Posen design with an exquisite (and lengthy) veil to match.

Splash News



Beatrice Borromeo This show-stopping Armani Privé gown marked the bride's fifth wedding dress.

Instagram



Jacqui Ainsley Guy Ritchie's bride said "I Do" in a dreamy white creation with an elongated train.

Courtesy of Valentino



Beatrice Borromeo Fit for a princess doesn't even begin to cover the exquisite design that is this pale pink Valentino Haute Couture wedding dress.

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images



Nicky Hilton The star's breathtaking Valentino gown almost stopped traffic in London.

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES



Vanessa Williams Williams' slim-fitting Carmen Marc Valvo dress was one of two stunning bridal confections she wore on her big day.

Instagram



Aly Michalka The Easy A star said "I do" in a delicate lilac design with floral appliqués.

Instagram



Alison Pill The Newsroom alum wore a vintage yellow dress when she married The Blair Witch Project star Joshua Leonard on May 24, 2015.

Rocstar/Premiere/Dmac/FAMEFLYNET



Heather Morris The Glee star got married to her longtime love Taylor Hubbell on May 16 in a classic ivory gown featuring crystal beading at the waist and a cream-hued lace overlay.

Lawrence / Sirc / Splash News



Geri Halliwell The Spice Girl got married on May 15 in a sweeping, lace-embroidered Phillipa Lepley confection featuring a sheer illusion neckline and sleeves.

Instagram



Chrissy Teigen The model married singer John Legend in a stunningly voluminous Vera Wang confection featuring a strapless bodice and dreamy layers of tulle on the skirt.

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images



Princess Diana Elizabeth and David Emanuel designed Lady Di's famous gown, which was made of ivory silk taffeta and antique lace. The voluminous sleeves, ruffled neckline and enormous 25-foot train added the drama that was fit for, well, a princess.





Kim Kardashian The bride's breathtaking white-lace Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress was custom-designed for her by close friend Riccardo Tisci, and featured sheer illusion sleeves (not to mention sexy side cut-outs), a high neck and floor-sweeping train. The star completed her look with a long, ethereal silk veil.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images



Elizabeth Taylor The silver screen icon made a statement in yellow for her fifth marriage—to actor Richard Burton, who was also the groom for her sixth wedding—in a short marigold dress and floral crown.

Vogue Photographed by Rog Walker



Solange Knowles The talented musician wore a stunning gown created by Humberto Leon for Kenzo during her wedding to music producer Alan Ferguson.

Keystone/Getty Image



Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Jackie O's iconic gown from her first wedding to John F. Kennedy has become a hallmark for bridal elegance: The ivory silk taffeta confection was designed by Ann Lowe (one of the first African American couturiers to be accepted in the mainstream during that era), and featured a ruched bodice and flower detailing on the skirt. (The bride's floor-sweeping lace veil belonged to her grandmother.)

BSB/Splash News



Nikki Reed For her wedding to Ian Somerhalder, Nikki wore a custom chantilly lace Claire Pettibone design.

Courtesy VOGUE/Annie Leibovitz



Amal Clooney When you're marrying the George Clooney, you've got to have a dress worthy of the occasion. And oh, did she ever in this dreamy Oscar de la Renta design.

Courtesy: Hello Magazine



Angelina Jolie Angelina married Brad Pitt (at last) in August 2015 at the palatial Château Miraval in southern France, and her custom Atelier Versace confection certainly matched the occasion: The white gown featured antique lace and silk, and was embroidered with drawing created by each one of her six children.

W and N



Victoria Beckham Posh's wedding gown for her 1999 nuptials to footballer David Beckham was, well, reminiscent of her stage name: The floor-sweeping champagne satin Vera Wang gown was fit for pop royalty, and remains in the British beauty's closet to this day (she's reportedly hoping to save it for daughter Harper). The gold and diamond tiara, however, was auctioned off in London.

Joseph McKeown/Getty Images



Grace Kelly In 1956, the American actress married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in a lavish ceremony. Her Helen Rose-designed gown with rounded collar, fitted embroidered bodice and full skirt was made with 100-year-old lace and showed off her beautiful figure. Nearly 60 years later, the classic style is still a source of inspiration for brides around the world.

Paul Rogers - WPA Pool/Getty Images



Kate Middleton The most highly anticipated gown of the decade belonged to this future duchess. Kate was impeccably dressed for her fairy-tale wedding to Prince William in a lace, ivory and satin Sarah Burton-designed long-sleeve wedding gown with 8-foot-long train and flattering V neckline.



Genevieve de Manio via Getty Images



Chelsea Clinton Bill Clinton walked his daughter—clad in a fashion-forward strapless Vera Wang confection with a jeweled belt—down the aisle when she married Marc Mezvinsky last year.

YouTube/Beyonce



Beyoncé We've only been allowed brief glimpses of the gown that Beyoncé wore to her April 2008 wedding to Jay Z, which sort of makes it all the more special. The songstress' figure-hugging gown—with a deep V neckline and ruching along the bodice—has an important family tie: The fit-for-a-queen number was designed by Bey's mom, Tina.

Popperfoto/Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth II In 1947, the then Princess Elizabeth married Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh in a sweeping Norman Hartnell gown (the designer had the honor of being named Dressmaker to both the Queen and the Queen Mother in his career). The dress featured embroidered white satin, long sleeves and a fit-and-flare silhouette.

Ernst Haas/Ernst Haas/Getty Images



Audrey Hepburn The brunette beauty's first wedding dress (worn to marry Mel Ferrer in 1954) was a tea-length, white organdie design by French couturier Pierre Balmain. (The frock may be the most chic, and certainly most iconic, short wedding dress ever worn.)

Oliviapalermo.com



Olivia Palermo Palermo went for a mesh of fashion-forward and traditional for her 2014 wedding to German model Johannes Huebl—cleverly pairing a simple cashmere sweater with white shorts and a flower-printed, high-slit ball skirt (all by Carolina Herrera).

Jay L. Clendenin/Lara Porzak Photography via GettyImages



Portia de Rossi Portia married Ellen DeGeneres in a blush-pink Zac Posen confection featuring a high halter neckline and airy tulle skirt.

Spread/X17online.com



Keira Knightley For her wedding to James Righton in Mazan, France, the actress donned a short, blush-pink Chanel frock with a cropped blazer (also by Chanel) and simple ballet flats. She must love the strapless number—after her wedding Keira wore the dress not once, but two more times!

SNAP/Rex/REX USA



Priscilla Presley Elvis' bride custom designed her own beaded chiffon wedding gown, which she donned with a three-foot veil featuring a rhinestone crown.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM



Alicia Keys The singer's one-shoulder, Grecian-inspired ivory silk Vera Wang gown was head-turning and sexy without being too understated. (She finished her bridal look with a stunning crystal headpiece from Jacob & Co. and bouquet of violet calla lilies.)

Courtesy of Joe Buissink



Lily Aldridge The model stunned (naturally) in a white-lace Vera Wang gown for her 2011 wedding to Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.

Thomas Rabsch/Courtesy of Interscope Records



Gwen Stefani Leave it to the queen of cool to put her own unique twist on this custom-made Dior by John Galliano silk gown, which was dip-dyed in pink for her London wedding to Gavin Rossdale in 2002. Fabulous!

Express/Getty Images



Bianca Jagger The actress and human rights advocate married rock icon Mick Jagger in a small Roman Catholic ceremony in Saint-Tropez in 1971, to which she wore a chic white skirt suit with a sexy plunging neckline and matching ankle-strap sandals. Also of note: Her veiled, wide-brim hat.

Premiere/FAMEFLYNET



Anne Hathaway The actress wed Adam Shulman in a scenic coastal California ceremony—the perfect backdrop to her airy, petal pink Valentino gown (and matching headpiece).

Courtesy Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography via Getty Images



Ivanka Trump The Donald's daughter said "I do" to Jared Kushner in a custom-made lace Vera Wang gown that was inspired by Grace Kelly's iconic dress. The modest but gorgeous gown set a trend for more demure bridal looks.

Twitter



Shenae Grimes The actress, in a black silk georgette and silk faille ball gown by Vera Wang, married Josh Beech in a small ceremony just outside of London in May 2013.

INFdaily.com



Brooklyn Decker The model married tennis star Andy Roddick in 2009 wearing an ivory Vera Wang confection featuring a sexy mermaid silhouette.

AP Photo



Elizabeth Taylor The Hollywood legend married her first of seven husbands, Conrad Hilton Jr., in 1950 in this lavish, off-the-shoulder satin ballgown that showed off her tiny waist. The $1,500 gown was gifted to her by MGM, the studio in which she was under contract.

Ben Harrison/startraksphoto.com



Amy Smart The Shameless actress married HGTV host Carter Oosterhouse at their 13-acre Michigan farm. The bride walked down the aisle in an amazing ruffled silk Carolina Herrera wrap gown.

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com



Brooke Burke-Charvet The Dancing With the Stars host married longtime love David Charvet in a beautiful white backless Chantilly lace over silk georgette gown designed by Mark Zunino, paired with Jimmy Choo Fairvew crystal-embellished sandals.