5 Reasons Seth Meyers Will Score Big as Host of the 2018 Golden Globes

1. He's Got Mad Improv Skills: Meyers got his start in the land of improv, a no-holds-barred kind of unscripted comedy that keeps a player on his or her toes. After four years of auditioning for Northwestern's improv troupe, Mee-ow Show, Meyers finally made it on his senior year. He then continued training at ImprovOlympic in Chicago with the group Preponderate. Meyers then hopped the pond, performing a stint at the prestigious Boom Chicago, in Amsterdam.

His improv training has made him able to deftly navigate anything thrown at him on air, as well as the twists and turns of unruly guests over the past few years. Those skills will surely come in handy when dealing with the anything-goes and anything-can-happen award show like the Golden Globes.

2. He Gets Political: Hollywood loves politics almost as much as it loves self-congratulatory award shows. Unlike his predecessor, Fallon, who has been criticized for humanizing Trump (eh hem...the hair tussle of 2016), Meyers has often gone for Donald Trump's jugular and other Republicans.

On Monday night's episode of the Late Show, Meyers called out Roy Moore as "an accused sexual predator" and Trump as a "thug and wanna-be dictator." He even joked that the president was a "petulant manchild-in-chief."

3. He's Pals With Former Hosts: The former head writer and star of Saturday Night Live has got a big in with former hosts and SNL stars Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon, who can give him a tip or two on how to work the room.