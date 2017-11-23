Serena Williams Shows Stunning Wedding Ring in Cute Pic of Baby Alexis

What a rock...to go with the first rock!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in New Orleans last week in front of friends and family, including their 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia. In a new photo posted on the infant's Instagram page, Serena is seen playing with the baby, who is wearing a leopard-print romper while lying on a leopard-print towel. But wait, what's this?

The tennis champion is wearing the massive diamond engagement ring Alexis gave her when the Reddit co-founder proposed to her last December, as well as an enormous diamond wedding band—offering fans a first close-up look at her new bling. 

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Wedding Album

Daddy knows how much I love leopard print.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Serena Williams, Wedding Ring, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia

Instagram

Serena and Alexis wed last Thursday in a lavish Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding in New Orleans.

Celebrity guests included Serena's sister and fellow tennis star Venus WilliamsCiaraEva LongoriaKim KardashianKelly Rowland and Beyoncé.

