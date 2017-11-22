Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Addresses Ed Westwick Assault Accusers: ''Are They Stretching the Truth?''

Jessica Szohr calls the numerous sexual assault claims brought against Ed Westwick "shocking" in a new interview with Cosmpolitan.

The Gossip Girl alum has denied claims from two of the three women who allege Westwick assaulted or attempted to rape them. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating one woman's alleged account, but no charges have been filed against the actor as of yet.

Szohr, who dated her co-star between 2008 and 2010, spoke to Westwick's character and the "difficult time" he's going through: "It's a difficult subject right now for anyone that's involved on either side. I don't even really know how to answer it, if I should, because I don't want anything to get twisted, because I have known Ed for years and know how lovely he is, and don't think he would ever put someone in a position like that."