If Nicole Kidman Didn't Own 2017, Then We Don't Know Who Did

"When I won my Oscar, I was not in a great place in my life. I didn't have a partner to share it with," Kidman said on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this month, recalling her after-party of one in 2003. "I was flailing, emotionally and personally. So, to win and Emmy and be in love and have my family…It's amazing."

That might put it all in a nutshell, but Kidman, who will likely add another Golden Globe to her trove come January, is skipping over many joyous parts that reconnected her to her fans, to the business of entertainment and to the millions of women who ate up Big Little Lies with a spoon last spring.

Kidman started off the year as a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Oscar nominee for Lion, so she was her usual welcome self on all the red carpets, every chance to see the statuesque Australian dressed to the nines an event in and of itself. But that's as regular an occurrence as she and Keith Urbanlooking like the most in-love duo for miles around every time they go out in public.

Though she went home empty-handed from the major award shows, it was Kidman's hands that did the talking at the Oscars. Her appendages certainly seem normal, but it happened that Kidman was caught mid-applause from an angle that made it look like she had abnormally long hands. Her "seal clap" went viral, GIF'd the world over until the actress had a chance to comment.