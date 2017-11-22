Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Are Over For Now But Could They Get Back Together Soon?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Thanksgiving and Birthday Plans With Liam Hemsworth Revealed

Ryan Phillippe, Elsie Hewitt, Instagram

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Ex-Girlfriend's Assault Allegations: "The Claims Are False"

Ed Westwick, Jessica Szhor

Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Addresses Ed Westwick Assault Accusers: ''Are They Stretching the Truth?''

Say it ain't so! 

Sadly, another Hollywood couple bites the dust. Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky have called it quits after one year together, but if we know one thing about J.Law it's that anything is possible. 

"I'll break up with someone and move in with them in one solid week," Jennifer joked earlier this year at Comic Con. Plus, a source told E! News that the breakup was amicable and that the two remain friends. So what could have torn them apart? 

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Split

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Jennifer Lawrence , Darren Aronofsky , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.