Fashion Police Co-Hosts Reflect on Joan Rivers’ Last Episode: ''I Got to Be a Part of This Show That She Loved So Much''

Joan Rivers was one of a kind! 

The legendary comedian was the heart and soul of Fashion Police until her untimely passing in 2014. For the series finale, the current co-hosts reflect on the influence Joan had on their lives and reminisce about her final show.  

"Right before we headed out to New York, we all got terrible news," Giuliana Rancic recalls. "Joan was rushed to the hospital." While Joan unfortunately passed away, her influence will live on forever.

Farwell to Fashion Police on E!

Comedian Margaret Cho shared why she owes much of her success to Joan. "It's phenomenal what she did for women in comedy. She allowed us a space to actually be and to exist," Margaret shared. "I'm so moved and so grateful that I got to be a part of this show that she loved so much."

Of course, her influence reached far beyond the comedy world. "I remember being at New York Fashion Week and there was a moment of silence for her," stylist Brad Goreski shared with Melissa Rivers. "It was such a beautiful moment and the smallest way the fashion world could honor your mother."  

See their sweet words in the clip above! 

Fashion Police: returns Monday, November 27 at 9e|6p, only on E!

