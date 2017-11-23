Why We're Still Grateful Jersey Shore Brought Snooki and JWoww Together

Jersey Shore is all about G.T.L. baby: Gym, tan and laundry lasting friendships.

When Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley agreed to participate in the MTV reality show back in 2009, both ladies didn't know what to expect.

Who would they be living with along the shore? Would anyone even watch the show? And who the heck will visit Karma with them?

Lo and behold, the series became a massive hit and produced an unbreakable friendship fans can't get enough of to this day. As Nicole celebrates her 30th birthday today on Thanksgiving, we're giving thanks for two meatballs who continue to experience the game of life together.

"She's the best mother I know. I admire her in so many ways, but when it comes to being a mother, she is 100% hands-down the best," Jenni shared with E! News exclusively. "We are best friends raising best friends. It doesn't get better than that."