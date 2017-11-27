Cara Delevingne's $80 Earrings Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Splash News
If it's worthy of the red carpet, it's perfect for the celebrity in your life—your loved one.
Need a little help finding a present that will make the special person in your life joyous? Look no further: the red carpet is home to awe-inspiring jewelry. The best part about giving and receiving precious pieces during the holidays is the resulting ooo's and awes from onlookers. When someone grabs the recipient's hand and marvels over its shiny appearance, both the giver and receiver feel special, and when you're spending jewelry money, that matters.
Case in point: Cara Delevingne's studs from the Valerian premiere in Paris. For only $80, your special someone can make the star's red carpet jewelry a staple—joyous!
Whether you're looking earrings, necklaces or rings, we've got celeb-loved jewelry below for every style, at every budget. Check them out below!
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
This might be Kendall's favorite accessory, as she's worn the sparkling safety pins a number of times.
Safety Pin Earring, $2000
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kelly's statement necklace includes silver, gold and platinum silver for the person that likes to mix it up.
Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage
The star's wore a number of rings to a beauty event, but we had our eye on one.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
For the fashionista that loves low-cut tops and dresses, this necklace is perfect sultry addition to their wardrobe.
14k Yellow Gold Y Knots Diamond Necklace, $1,355
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Make your gift personal with Whitney's personalized necklace. It's the new way to make a statement.
Squad Goals, $325
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Alessandra's elongated ring stole the show on the red carpet.
Gold and Diamonds Mesh Ring, $6993.75
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The star's statement choker is an easy upgrade for the choker obsessed.
Vernon Gold, $395.00
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Grey's Anatomy star is making a statement with her dainty necklace. It's the perfect gift for the woman in your life.
Femme Necklace, $325
