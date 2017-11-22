Watch Chris Pratt Pet Adorable Raptor in New Teaser for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Chris Pratt is showing off his talent for soothing dangerous dinosaurs in a sneak peek of what's to come in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the second installment of the box-office hit.

Pratt, who plays dinosaur-whisperer Owen Grady, can be seen affectionately petting a baby raptor in the short clip teased by the film's screenwriter Colin Trevorrow.

As cute as this bonding moment between the trainer and the raptor is, fans of Pratt and the dinos are still left scratching their heads as to the future of the theme park, which was ravaged by the escaped Indominus rex in the first movie.