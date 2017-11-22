Jennifer Hudson Allows Son to Spend Thanksgiving With Ex David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson's 8-year-old son will spend Thanksgiving with his father.
In court documents obtained by E! News, the singer voluntarily granted David Otunga permission to see their child, David Otunga Jr., from 3 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday. In doing so, Hudson modified her emergency order of protection against her former fiancé, which she filed last week.
Otunga has also submitted a petition requesting Hudson's protective order be thrown out. Currently, the order of protection gives Hudson exclusive ownership of their home and orders Otunga to stay away from her and their son. Time spent with David Jr. would require Hudson's written approval, which she gave in this instance.
E! News confirmed the Oscar-winning celeb and WWE commentator split after 10 years together, her rep revealing in a statement that they were "in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months."
Hudson, 36, accused Otunga, 37, of mental and physical abuse, alleging in her order petition that he displayed "increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior" toward her and their son as the relationship began to deteriorate.
She also stated that Otunga taunted her with a prop firearm, and has accused Hudson of cheating on him with a music producer she works with.
Otunga denies the allegations, and said (via his attorney) that he's attempted to "negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement" and believes Hudson was trying to "gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute" by filing the order.
The former professional wrestler considers himself to be David Jr.'s primary caregiver.
E! News has reached out to both Otunga and Hudson's legal representatives for comment. Neither party has addressed the development publicly.
Otunga is expected back in court on Nov. 27 in regards to the order of protection, while both have a custody hearing scheduled for Dec. 7.