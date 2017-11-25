What It's Really Like to Wear Your Natural Hair Like Yara Shahidi

I've been going to the hair salon every other Saturday morning since I was 7 years old.

Wash, condition, put into rollers, sit under the dryer, blow dry, flat iron, curl the ends—three magazines and four hours later, my hair is straight and shiny, blowing in the wind and giving me the fresh-out-the-hair-salon vibes that elevates my mood and confidence. The first 10 steps out of the salon makes the hours spent worth it every time.

But having straightened hair isn't all roses. Over the years, I've developed a cat-like response to water. Sprinkle me with water, and I will hiss at you with the threat of having to pay for my next appointment. My workout schedule, for so long, revolved around my hair routine, meaning I didn't work out the first week of straight hair. Sounds unhealthy and a little over-the-top, right? Well, for me (and many women), it's the norm…until recently.