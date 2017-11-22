David Cassidy Will Not Have a Funeral

There will not be a funeral for David Cassidy.

The Partridge Family star passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday after being hospitalized for organ failure.

His rep told E! News in a statement Tuesday evening, "On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."