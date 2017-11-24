Jennifer Garner Is Holiday Style Goals & More Best Dressed Stars

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
It may be a short week, but awe-inducing style was still in heavy supply.
The stars dressed to the nines for red carpets and film screenings, inspiring our holiday party wardrobe. For instance, Jennifer Garner appeared at The Tribes of Palos premiere wearing a one-shoulder Johanna Ortiz velvet frock we definitely could rock to the annual company Christmas party. While her green-tinged velvet shoes also channeled the holiday spirit, we would trade in these steppers for a slinky, strappy metallic pair.
Jen wasn't the only one who brought her fashion A-game. Lily Collins embraced the warm LA weather in a blue mini, while Ruth Negga provided inspiration for edgier style savants.
Keep scrolling for more best dressed stars of the week!
It's spring in Lily's book, especially as it pertains to her one-shoulder Zimmermann mini. The colors on her dress almost look like a watercolor painting, thanks to the micro-pleating.
The naked dress is still on-trend; however, for this winter season, pair sheer pieces with winter-appropriate basics underneath for a high-fashion look that's also warm.
Diane was glimmering in Vera Wang Collection while attending the premiere of In The Fade. She paired a slip dress with a charcoal houndstooth wool structured bustier and a matching wool garter from the spring 2018 collection.
The actress attended The Tribes of Palos premiere in a Johanna Ortiz velvet one-shoulder dress (and matching velvet heels), inspiring our next holiday ensemble.
Everything about this outfit, from the embroidered leather jacket, to pirate-chic blouse, to wide-leg pants, screams wardrobe inspiration. There's a toughness to this look that's equally feminine.
The British actress somehow makes head-to-toe sequins look not just glam or costume-y but also sophisticated with a collar and cinch-in waist.
The X-Files star proved there's nothing boring about a simple black dress. With the right design details (in this case, fringe), you can make a red-carpet impact.
The Mudbound actress proved millennial pink is going nowhere soon, wearing a high-neck frock in the hue to a film screening.
Which look do you love best?
