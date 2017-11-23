Looking Back at Miley Cyrus' Best Performance Outfits

When Cyrus first broke out as the foil to her performance alter-ego Hannah Montana, avid fans of the show saw a spunky teen pop sensation in tutu skirts and plaid minis with preppy tube socks. As the unwigged singer began to gain notoriety as herself, the Disney star traded her blonde wig for a platinum pixie cut and risqué threads, proving she had very much grown up. Needless to say, the star has expanded our fashion horizons during our tween, teen and adult years with effortless finesse.

Miley Cyrus is officially 25 years young now, and her outfit choices have always exemplified that electric youth.

For the "Malibu" singer's birthday, we have put together some of her most golden looks to reminisce on.

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images for HRTS



2006: The Trendy Tween At the genesis of Miley Cyrus' career, she lived a double life: Miley off-stage, Hannah Montana on-stage. The teen pop sensation's concert clothes, in the typical Disney child star fashion of the early 2000s, consisted of shimmery tunics with cropped jackets.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage



2006: Silver Sensation We all sported tunics with shorts back in the day and probably want to forget it, but somehow Miley as Hannah Montana reminds us why we did it. Especially since the look allows us to show off statement boots, like Hannah's sequin-lined ones.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images



2006: Blacks and Pinks Life's What You Make It onstage, and Miley would "make it rock" with every look she wore as Hannah in concert. The pop singer wore bright colors, like a bubblegum pink jacket worn over a sparkly black vest and white jeans.

Kevin Mazur/WireImag



2007: Pink on Pink If you're a bubblegum pop singer, why not dress like it—by wearing pink everything? Hannah Montana showed us how it was done in a sequined tunic, hot pink leggings and ‘60s inspired go-go boots.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage



2007: Mix 'n' Match Hannah is an iconic example of how mixing and matching prints is all about staying in the same color family: black and white sequined long-sleeve on top and black and white sequined polka-dot shorts on the bottom.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage



2007: Meet Miley Cyrus Miley made her debut as herself on her Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2008. It was there audiences learned that while Hannah was a glitzy and glam pop star, Miley was the stylish, spunky girl next door in tennis socks and plaid skirts with pop-rock hits worth jamming to.

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images



2008: Bold in Gold Cyrus took the BBC Switch Life Stage in an outfit that was pure gold. Like her alter ego, the red-haired starlet wore belted white jeans, but edged them up with sneakers, a gold trench and matching fedora.

Steve Granitz/WireImage



2008: 16 and Stylish The Disney diva headlined her 16th birthday in a concert/party at Disneyland park. She did so in a stylish stride, wearing a white vest with gold-detailing and a ruffly cheerleader tutu skirt with a gold, rhinestone belt.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage



2008: Film Fashion Hannah Montana: The Movie brought brought audiences haute Hannah in high definition. In her big-screen debut, the "Nobody's Perfect" singer looked nothing short of perfection in light pink dresses paired with heavily-embellished jackets.

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images



2009: Ravishing Red By 2009, Miley had crossed over from TV-star to a global phenomenon, and she dressed like it, too. A prime example is this red satin gown she wore with a sleek updo at the ultimate "Party in the USA": 'Kids inaugural: We Are The Future Concert for former President Obama's inauguration festivities.

M Becker/American Idol 2009/Getty Images for Fox



2009: Shining Star The "Breakout" star graced The American Idol Season 8 Top 7 Elimination Show in a silver-bejeweled floor-length number with geometric patterns. The singer's best accessory: a bedazzled mic stand to match.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage



2009: Gypsy Gowns During her Wonder World Tour at Staples, the star ditched glam gowns for bohemian threads like this deep slit, deep-V dress.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage



2010: Liberating Looks The former Disney star took a "Liberty Walk" across the MTV Europe Music Awards live show, wearing a silk leotard and heeled combat boots.

Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images



2010: Un-Masked Miley The closing of the "double life" chapter marked a new era for Miley Cyrus as an artist and style icon. This is the last time we saw her sporting frilly hot pink skirts with leather jackets and chunky necklaces.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images



2011: Mature Miley The vocalist wears a modest yet flattering blue frock with a side-swept, loose pony tail at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The Shrine Auditorium.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images



2012: The Legend in Leather "Every Rose Has It's Thorns," and every edgy performer has their spikes. The then-grungy, gutsy Miley looked sharp in a spiked out oversized leather jacket cropped to showcase her midriff ong the VH1 Divas stage. The look is tied together with matching leather skinny pants and sky-high heeled ankle boots.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for City of Hope



2012: White Wonder The platinum-haired performer takes it down a couple of notches onstage at a City Of Hope ceremony. Rather than sporting leotards, she wears a cropped, sleeveless turtleneck top with a high-waist maxi skirt.

Theo Wargo/WireImage



2013: Can't Be Tamed Miley At the MTV Video Music Awards, Miley came in like a wrecking ball. The world may have been shocked when Taylor Swift killed the old Taylor, but some may remember that Miley killing her Hannah Montana alter-ego was much more jarring. Some may have been caught off by Cyrus' dirty dancing with Robin Thicke, but style savants at heart might have been more focused on that teddy bear sequined leotard.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images



2013: Fashion Approved Felines Miley doesn't just sing about pets, but pays tribute to them in her clothing, too. To match her gigantic cat backdrop, the star wears a two-piece lavender leotard with feline motifs.

Mike Coppola/DCNYRE2014/Getty Images for DCP



2013: The Golden Age The Bangerz star lit up the New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2014 stage like a disco ball in a matching shiny gold separates. Topping it off with a luxurious faux fur coat, Miley's could easily be your next New Year's Eve look.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage



2014: Funky Threads It's Miley Cyrus' party; she can wear what she wants to. The star takes the "Bangerz" Tour Stage in a canary-yellow fur coat and light pink monokini paired with matching pink cowgirl boots.

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images



2015: Rainbow Rags Two years post duet with Robin Thicke, Miley's looks continue to get more out of the box. On the MTV Music Awards Stage, she is wearing a square-shaped, rainbow number with matching hair and bangles.

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty Images



2015: Kaleidoscope Colors Continuing the multi-colored theme at the MTV Music Awards, Smiley Mley wears a psychedelic, skimpy jumpsuit with an eye for a breastplate and peace sign sunglasses that cover her actual eyes.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic



2015: Solar Power Here comes the sun—no here comes Miley! The singing sensation performs on her "Death Petz" tour as the sun in her "Cyrus skies."

Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



2016: Victorian Vibes The singer wears a black pantsuit with a white statement flower during the Miley & Maya Medley sketch. During her theatrical performance, this may be one of her more tame ensembles in the last couple of years.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage



2016: Country Girl Even in her outlandish attire, the singer sticks to her gutsy roots by pairing her island-esque leotard with cowboy boots.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



2016: Concert Coats The singer/songwriter wows crowds on "The Voice" stage with her performance, and her red coat outfit that looks like it's straight out of the 18th century.

John Lamparski/WireImage



2017: Blue Jeans Miley put on her old blue jeans after an era of animated attire. And her T-shirt seems like a practical head-nod to her Smiley-Miley nickname.

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images



2017: Laid-Back Looks With her new singer-songwriter persona, the starlet trades in unorthodox threads for bohemian off-the-shoulder blouses paired with floppy hats and all-American white shorts.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic



2017: Pin-Up Girl The starlet does a head-nod to the '50s in this hot pink and orange ensemble at the 2017 MTV Music Awards.