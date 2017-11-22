David Cassidy's Brother Pens a Heartbreaking Tribute to the Late Singer

As fans mourn the loss of David Cassidy, Shaun Cassidy has shared some sweet memories of his late big brother.

The Partridge Family star recently passed away at the age of 67 following a hospitalization for organ failure. However, Shaun assured fans everywhere that his final days were filled with love.

"Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David. It means the world to all of us," he began in his public message. Shaun and David shared father Jack Cassidy and stepmother Shirley Jones.

"When I was a little boy and my big brother would come to visit, the first call of business would be a punishing pillow fight. During the battle, he would regale me with hysterical stories of our father, often culminating in his taking a giant leap off my top bunk," he recalled of his older half-brother. "I tried to catch him of course. I always tried to catch him. But I never could."