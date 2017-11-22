How to Clean Your Makeup Sponge—the Cheap & Easy Way

You can purchase a cleanser, specifically designed to clean the sponge, such as the beautyblender Solid Makeup Sponge Cleanser. Or, you can grab the bar soap that's already at the corner of your bathroom sink and get to work. The drying nature of soap helps to suck out whatever moisture, bacteria and makeup that's hiding in your tool, and the solid bar allows for a base to rub the sponge on, increasing the lather and effectiveness. Any bar soap will do.

Follow the steps below to keep your beauty blender clean!