Mandy Moore's Velvet Pumps Are on Sale and Holiday-Ready

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mandy Moore set the holiday footwear standard with a pair of pumps that won't break the bank.
The This Is Us star wore Ann Taylor deep red pumps at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards that we spotted with ease, despite her Joanna Ortiz maxi dress. The rich texture of the fabric and deep red hue makes this pair a holiday must-have. They're closed-toed for cold nights, and pretty enough for any party you have planned.
Not only do they look like they should be in your closet, but the price will make it hard for you to say no. Mandy's exact pair is on sale for $74, originally $148. And, the same shoes in blue are only $40.
While the star saved her discounted beauties for the red carpet, you don't need a special occasion. Pair the pop of color with cropped jeans, an oversized gray sweater and statement earrings for cool yet put-together look. Or, dress them up with a dress and sheer tights for holiday party ensemble.
Looking for a pop of color to add to your winter wardrobe? Check out the discounted pumps below!
Mila Velvet Pumps, Was $128, Now $78.88
Satin Bow Pumps, Was $198, Now $99.99
Nighta Bow Pump, Was $79, Now $49
Textured-Leather Pumps, Was $415, Now $207
Nelly Pumps, Was $99.95, Now $59.79
Pointed Toe Pump, Was $99.95, Now $39.98
Scheila Block-Heel Pumps, Was $89, Now $53.40
Anja Metallic Cracked-Leather Pumps, Was $695, Now $417
Alexa 100 Embellished Satin Pumps, Was $925, Now $647.50
Annamaria Block-Heel Pumps, Was $89, Now $53.40
Licorice Suede Pumps,Was $298, Now $149
