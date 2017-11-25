Mandy Moore's Velvet Pumps Are on Sale and Holiday-Ready

Mandy Moore set the holiday footwear standard with a pair of pumps that won't break the bank.

The This Is Us star wore Ann Taylor deep red pumps at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards that we spotted with ease, despite her Joanna Ortiz maxi dress. The rich texture of the fabric and deep red hue makes this pair a holiday must-have. They're closed-toed for cold nights, and pretty enough for any party you have planned.

Not only do they look like they should be in your closet, but the price will make it hard for you to say no. Mandy's exact pair is on sale for $74, originally $148. And, the same shoes in blue are only $40.