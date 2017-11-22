Russell Simmons' Accuser Tells Megyn Kelly He Privately "Apologized"

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Statement of Russell Simmons in Response to LA Times Article. pic.twitter.com/iwT7Wy3SoY— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) November 19, 2017
Simmons also tweeted a response to the L.A. Times article in which he says, "Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual and with Keri's full participation. We spent time in my apartment over a period of two days and one night, as well as at some public places including Nell's Nightclub. Much of the time we were in the presence of other acquaintances. I'm deeply saddened and truly shocked to learn of Keri's assertions as to what happened over the course of that weekend."
Khalighi appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY on Wednesday and shared her thoughts on Simmons' statement.
"I don't even know what to say about the everything was consensual and I had full participation, I almost don't even want to speak against that because it's ludicrous," Khalighi told host Megyn Kelly. "There's so much...Russell and I have actually had a face-to-face confrontation around this, we've had phone conversations where we've had a conversation about what happened where there was no dispute of what we were talking about, we were both talking about what happened on that night."
She continued, "And he actually apologized and part of what's so confusing...traumatizing is what he's speaking about privately with me is completely different than what's come out publicly and that's the piece that's been really, really upsetting, disappointing and quite honestly repugnant with the hypocrisy and the lies and the denial."
While i am totally devastated that she is hurting and pained by her experience the ?assault? didn?t happen. pic.twitter.com/XgN5iVMjrP— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) November 22, 2017
Simmons tweeted Wednesday morning, "While i am totally devastated that she is hurting and pained by her experience the 'assault' didn't happen."
Simmons also penned a response to sexual misconduct allegations on Wednesday, posted on The Hollywood Reporter.
In the response he states, "In my case, three witnesses [Anthony McNair and two anonymous witnesses] have signed statements that our experiences that weekend with Keri Claussen Khalighi 26 years ago were consensual. My longtime loathing of any form of violence and abuse has been woven into all of my personal interactions, as most who know me will attest."
He continues, "In our meeting many years later, and subsequent conversations, Keri never accused me of what she has said publicly. She insisted I was not violent. She did tell me her boyfriend and many others found out about our long weekend together and she said she was ashamed by that discovery. I am sorry for the embarrassment she recounted to me."
Watch the video above to see what else Khalighi shared with Kelly.