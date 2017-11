Russell Simmons' Accuser Tells Megyn Kelly He Privately "Apologized"

In a Los Angeles Times report published on Sunday, Nov. 19, model Khalighi claimed that in 1991, when she was 17, Simmons coerced her into performing oral sex on him, while Ratner allegedly watched. Khalighi also claimed that she then went to take a shower and that Simmons then allegedly "walked up behind her in the shower and briefly penetrated her without her consent."

Simmons denied the claims in a statement to E! News over the weekend. "I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being," Simmons said, adding that he is a "supporter of the #MeToo campaign and the victims who were previously terrified to stand up and speak out against sexual misconduct."

Ratner's attorney told the L.A. Times that the producer had "no recollection" of Khalighi asking him for help and denied witnessing her "protest."