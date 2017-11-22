Wendy Williams Describes Her Worst Show Guest

Wendy Williams is spilling the tea on her worst guest and the reason why is no joke.

During Monday's show, the daytime talk show host was discussing recent sexual harassment allegations against former CBS This Morning co-host Charlie Rose when she began to recall her own unwanted experience with an unnamed guest.

"My worst guest? I'm not going to name, but I can tell you this—it had to do with some groping. You all saw it, but didn't say a word and I felt it and I didn't say a word," she recalled. "My staff saw it and that guest will never be here anymore. He's not relevant anyway."