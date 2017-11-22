Former U.S. Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Pleads Guilty to Seven Counts of Sexual Abuse

Victims will be able to give a statement at the time of Nassar's sentencing on January 12, including the 125 people who reported their assault to the Michigan State University police department and those identified on the People's Witness list.

Nassar said that he was "horribly sorry" and that he hoped his plea would help "move a community forward and away from the hurting."

"I pray the rosary every day for forgiveness," he said at one point. "I want this community to heal. I have no animosity towards anyone."

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina oversaw the plea and responded to Nassar's remarks. She also applauded the victims in the courtroom for "finding their voices."

"That tells me they're finding the strength to come here today to show you that they're not victims anymore," she said.

She also told Nassar that he "used his position of trust" in the "most vile way to abuse children."

"I agree that now is a time of healing," she said, "but it may take them a lifetime of healing while you spend your lifetime behind bars—thinking about what you did in taking away their childhood, which you were trained as a healer and what you did is harmed them. You violated an oath that you took, which is to do no harm, and you harmed them selfishly."