How Candace Cameron Bure Became Synonymous With Christmas, All Thanks to Hallmark Channel

The only thing Hallmark Channel seems to love more than Christmas? A nostalgia-inducing female lead.

Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, andDanica McKellar seem to be the network's holy trinity, with a solid roster of returning players, Lacey Chabert, Alicia Witt, Ashley Williams, among others, all ready to step up to the poinsettia-plate for the network's wildly successful "Countdown to Christmas" programming.

But if there were ever a Miss Christmas Pageant at Hallmark (hey, that might not be a terrible idea), Candace Cameron Bure would surely be crowned the winner, with her relationship to the network's beloved holiday programming going back to 2008, and she's starred in one every season since 2013.

Speaking to her appeal with the channel's loyal viewers, Bill Abbott, CEO of Hallmark Channel, said Bure, 41, is "the girl next door who represents so much good. Just very, very wholesome."