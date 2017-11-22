Chrissy Teigen Debuts Her Baby Bump—and Bangs!

Instagram
Shortly after daughter Luna announced her mommy was expecting on Instagram, Chrissy Teigen debuted her baby bump.
The model took to Snapchat on Tuesday to bare her growing belly.
"Very excited to not have to hide this anymore," Teigen wrote in her post. "Everyone I told first was like "uh yeah, we knew thanks."
But that wasn't the only surprise Teigen had in store for her fans. The model also debuted bangs. She posted a picture of her stylist cutting her bangs on Snapchat and then showcased the finished product on Instagram. The Lip Sync Battle host modeled her new ‘do with some fun filters.
Before cutting her locks, Teigen took a moment to answer a few of her fans' baby questions. The soon-to-be mother of two said she was feeling "really good" but "sleepy all the time." And when a follower asked how far in her pregnancy she was, the cookbook author said, "I'm far enough along to look like I'm pregnant."
However, Teigen remained tight lipped when a follower asked whether she and John Legend are expecting a boy or a girl.
"Are we telling people yet?" the "All of Me" singer asked.
"No," Teigen responded before Legend added, "We'll wait."
Hopefully, the couple won't wait too much longer.
It looks like it was a day full of major milestones for Teigen.
"Two major announcements today: Yes, bangs and a baby," she said at one point during the live video.
So, which announcement was she most excited to share?
"The bangs, for sure," she quipped.