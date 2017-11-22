Jimmy Fallon’s Best Subway Musical Surprises With Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and U2

Listen up, subway riders, because Jimmy Fallon is bringing you a star-studded show—and you don't even know!
The Tonight Show host has mastered the art of catching fans off guard, thanks to the wildly entertaining idea of busking on the New York City subway with his celebrity guests in disguise. The late-night host added another segment to the budding series Monday night with Maroon 5frontman, Adam Levine.
Donning fake facial hair, wigs and sunglasses, the musicians got the party started with help from Queen's hit, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." As a crowd collected around the group, Fallon soon shed his faux look to introduce Maroon 5.
Of course, the crowd broke out their cell phones and got to grooving as Levine crooned the band's chart topper, "Sugar."
The musicians are not the first to test out Fallon's latest concept. In 2015, U2 went under the Big Apple with Fallon, startling a crowd of excited subwaygoers when they stripped off their own disguises and serenaded passersby with hits like "Desire."
Then, there was Miley Cyrus who went underground with Fallon in June. The two sported cowboy hats and shades and even called each other by code names to throw people off. The song of choice? Cyrus' godmother Dolly Parton's hit, "Jolene."
Regardless of their costumes and best disguising efforts, Cyrus' fans knew it was her and quickly gathered around to catch the show. Once revealing her identity, the songstress broke into her standout hit, "Party in the U.S.A."
Needless to say, subway users—keep a look out the next time you're on the way onto your next train!
Who do you want Jimmy Fallon to enlist next? Sound off in the comments!