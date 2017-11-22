Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Split

Jennifer Lawrence is no longer Darren Aronofsky's muse.

The actress, 27, and director, 48, have broken up after a year of dating, a source tells E! News. The exes' last public appearance together was at the Governors Awards in L.A. Nov. 11, and the breakup occurred last month. "It was amicable and they are still friends," the source says.

Entertainment Tonight first reported news of Lawrence and Aronofsky's breakup Wednesday.

The former couple fell in love while making the movie controversial (and poorly received) movie mother!, co-starring Javier Bardem, Domhhnall Gleeson, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kristen Wiig. Earlier this week, Lawrence spoke about the origins of her romance with Aronofsky in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast; currently, it's unclear when the interview took place. "I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was a year before we started rehearsing. But he was a professional, which only made it worse for me," the actress said. "We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt; he never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. And then friendship turned into a partnership once we started working. And when the movie was done, I was like, 'Alright, you're my boyfriend.'"