Harry Styles Sings "Only Angel" in 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Clip

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is right around the corner.

Before the show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on CBS, E! News has a sneak peek of one of Harry Styles' performances. Watch him rock out to "Only Angel," from his self-titled solo debut, as supermodel Romee Strijd saunters down the runway at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai.

In addition to Strijd, Victoria's Secret Angels Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Candice Swanepoel and Jasmine Tookes visited China to model the luxe lingerie looks.

Brian Atwood designed custom high heels for all the models. Ribeiro was selected to wear this year's $2 million Champagne Night Fantasy Bra, which Mouawad designed for Victoria's Secret. For the first time in the company's history, Victoria's Secret partnered with a luxury brand to create an exclusive limited edition capsule collection, VSxBALMAIN, which debuted in Shanghai.

See more of the models' looks from this year's show: