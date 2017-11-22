The Big Dancing With the Stars 2018 Twist: Only Athletes Will Compete

Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Kenya Moore Waste No Time Going Straight for the Jugular in This Real Housewives of Atlanta Sneak Peek
When Dancing With the Stars returns in 2018 for season 26 things will be different.
Instead of a mixture of celebrities from various backgrounds, the roster for the upcoming season will be made up entirely of athletes. That's not the only difference: The roster will be limited to 10 stars. In a release, ABC said the all-athletes edition will have participants from "all corners of the sports world." Start your post-Winter Olympics dream casting now!
Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will return to host.
Athletes have done well on Dancing With the Stars in the past. The first professional sports figure to win the competition was Emmitt Smith in season three. Apolo Anton Ohno took home the Mirrorball in season four, Helio Castroneves in season five, Kristi Yamaguchi in season six, Shawn Johnson in season eight, Hines Ward in season 12, Donald Driver in season 14, Meryl Davis in season 18, Laurie Hernandez in season 23 and Rashad Jennings in season 24.
Jordan Fisher, a Broadway veteran, won the season 25 competition.
No premiere date for Dancing With the Stars season 26 has been announced. Leave your dream casting in the comments below, we'll start you off: Gus Kenworthy.