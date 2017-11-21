Remembering David Cassidy's Life in Pictures: From The Partridge Family to Emmy Nominee

In the wake of David Cassidy's passing, it's time to cherish the iconic career he left behind.

The 1970s teen idol passed away TKTK after being hospitalized for kidney and liver failure days earlier. Around the world, fans are paying tribute to the late Partridge Family star and remembering his beloved contributions to TV and music, namely his years on the iconic Partridge Family and the songs he brought to the stage.

After landing the breakout role as Keith Partridge, the young star quickly amassed international fame as he stole the hearts of fellow teen fans and toured the world to serenade sold-out stadiums with his hits.