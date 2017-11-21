Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant! Relive Her Funniest Mom Moments With Baby Luna

Chrissy Teigen is so excited and she just can't hide it!
In case you missed the big news, the supermodel announced on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that she's expecting her second child with John Legend.
"Luna, what's in here?" Chrissy asked her daughter in the social media post. "Baby," Luna replied.
The exciting news certainly got fans of the couple rejoicing. After all, this pair has been vocal about wanting to expand their family in the future.
"I cannot wait to have the biggest family," Chrissy recently shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "Everybody is curious. They're like, 'When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When's the process going to start?' It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now."
While we celebrate the big news, we're looking back at some of the cute and funny moments Chrissy and Luna have shared so far in our gallery below.
"Angel wings from @monicarosestyle ???????? so cute!" Chrissy shared while poking fun at her time as a Victoria's Secret model.
Even though John Legend wasn't physically at this photo shoot, Chrissy made sure dad wasn't too far away.
Meeting Santa Claus is always an adventure. Just ask Chrissy and Luna.
Fortunately, meeting the Easter Bunny went down a bit smoother.
When it was time for Luna's first Halloween, Chrissy couldn't decide which costume Luna should wear. How's this for an option?
While the holiday may be strictly dedicated to mothers, Chrissy couldn't help but dress up her daughter for the special day.
How can Chrissy resist Snapchat filters during mother-daughter time?
When Luna took to the mound to throw out the first pitch, John and Chrissy were the biggest cheerleaders.
If you want to make Luna happy, introduce her to Elmo!
While Chrissy tried to read a bedtime story, Luna was too busy being a "Gangsta Napper."
During one of Luna's first trips outside the United States, mama Chrissy decided to step out in a $8,000 outfit. She's not an average mom, she's a cool mom.
We can't wait to see what fun moments come up during their pregnancy journey. Lucky for us, we have a feeling John and Chrissy will share it with us on social media.
Congratulations you two!
