Super-Cute Ways Celebrities Are Layering Clothes for Winter

Lay it on…thick.
If it's not already cold, it will be soon. While bulky clothes will keep you warm, they don't always look so put-together. No need to throw style to the freezing wind. You can look just as fashionable in cold-weather temps—just take wardrobe inspiration from our favorite stars.
It can be just as easy as putting on a coat and scarf, à la Priyanka Chopra; the trick to this layering technique is all about lengthening hemlines and proportions. If you're a little more adept at wearing more clothes, you may want to consider Gabrielle Union's ensemble, which lays on several different statements pieces without looking too bulky. The trick here is about distracting the eye.
To see more way layering tricks, keep scrolling.
Play With Proportions: Can't let go of summer staples? Fergie Ferg to the rescue. When wearing jean shorts into the brisk days of fall and winter, simply contrast the denim material with statement tights—not only does it look festive for the holiday season, but it quickly dresses up the ensemble. Don't think we missed the fashionable elephant in the room either: Shorts are, well, short. To balance the proportions, pair the bottom with a button-down dress shirt, buttoning only the top so it creates a coat-like appearance. Still too cold? A faux fur vest will keep you nice and snug.
L.L.Bean Button-Front Plaid Shirtdress, $49.99; J.Crew Wrap Bodysuit, $49.50; GAP Mid Rise Denim Distressed Raw Hem Shorts, $39.99; Hue Metallic Tights, $18; Ralph LaurenFaux-Shearling Vest, $125
Add Contrast: Layering can get real bulky, especially if you're wearing athleisure or more casual pieces like a puffer jacket. Adding a denim layer, which will contrast against softer or water-resistant material, will add structure to an ensemble and an extra layer of warmth. Win-win!
Everlane The Short Puffer Jacket, $125; Fusalp Gemini II High-Neck Base-Layer Top, $83; Good American Good Sweats The Twisted Seam Pants, $119; Uniqlo Women Airism Sleeveless Top, $9.90; Carhartt W.I.P. Active Jacket, $398
Go Long With Length: Layering doesn't get much easier than this. The trick to this look is playing with proportions: Keep your scarf long and your coat longer. Opt for bold colors or mixed prints with these staple pieces to amp up the look.
Pixie Market Monroe Plaid Long Blazer Coat, $284; Mango Contrast Panel Sweater, $59.99; Forever 21 Ribbed Knit Oblong Scarf, $19.90; Joe Fresh Ultra Slim Dark Jean, $34; Genuine People clear Aviator Sunglasses, $40
Mix Textures: While the heiress' layering technique is just as simple as Priyanka's, it requires a different approach: dimension. A ruffled blouse in a print will amplify the volume of a faux fur coat. To avoid the bulky look, keep your jeans skinny with sky-high platform boots.
Diane Von Furstenberg Jersey Bodysuit, $119; Zara Printed Top With Bow, $39.90; Topshop Chubby Faux Fur Coat, $102; Kelly & Katie Loren Mini Tote, $34.95; Rag & Bone Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $110
Distract the Eye: There's so much going on with Mrs. Wade's winter ensemble, but it all works. Why? The multiple hues in the coat, clean lines in the tuxedo jacket, ruffled button-down and sequined pants delight the senses—you don't even notice any bulkiness.
Frame Edwardian Pleat Blouse, $136.99; Boohoo Debbie Double Breasted Tuxedo Blazer, $28; 8PM Sequined Joggers, $194; Asos Public Desire Aisha Strappy Silver Heeled Sandals, $33.50; River Island Grey RI Studio Faux Fur Stripe Coat, $300
Step Layer: Despite the cold temps, you can still wear a crop top. Just layer said crop top with a shorter crop top and then a jacket—these "step layers" are creating dimension without adding much bulk. To prevent frostbite, keep the exposed skin to a minimum with high-waist mom jeans.
Marks & Spencer High Waist Mom Jeans, $41; Off-White Cropped Cotton-Poplin Shirt, $465.50; Fenty x Puma Velour Crop Top, $120; Current/Elliott The Vintage Boyfriend Trucker Distressed Denim Jacket, $185; Jessica Simpson Palkaya Strappy Sandal, $88.95
Stick With Similar Colors: Opting for monochrome or similar shades helps make all the pieces in an outfit look like one elongated ensemble. Add platform shoes for length and a thin belt to cinch everything in together.
