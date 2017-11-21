David Cassidy Dead at Age 67

Partridge Family alum David Cassidy has died after being hospitalized for organ failure. He was 67.

His rep told E! News in a statement, "On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

The singer, actor and former '70s teen idol is survived by his children, Arrow actress Katie Cassidy, 30; and son Beau Cassidy, 27.

David was hospitalized for kidney and liver failure last week, spurring his family to rush to his side. He was in need of a liver transplant, TMZ had reported.